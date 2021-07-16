Gen Z parents in Nottinghamshire encouraged to learn new phrases to keep up with their kids

Language experts at Busuu.com have revealed the meanings behind some of the ‘Gen Z’ words, phrases and acronyms to help older generations decipher the language of their youngsters.

Slang terms come in and out of fashion and every generation has its own set of terms that are relevant to a certain time or era, but Gen Z and millennials’ dialect has been influenced by the internet and social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok more than ever before.

And although most of these words, phrases and acronyms are born online, most have found their way into day-to-day conversations among young people – and some are even referenced in music and pop culture.

Baffled parents have been offered a helpful guide to words and phrases that are used online by youngsters in 2021.

To help parents decode what exactly their kids are talking about, Busuu have offered a guide to some of the most popular internet slang terms of 2021.

Busuu lead language expert Federico Espinosa commented: “Languages like English are always changing, with younger generations coining new words and phrases every year. Sometimes, these even end up in the dictionary!

“Older generations might not follow popular culture and social media as much as their younger relatives, which can make it difficult for them to keep up with the new language.

“On the flip side, the younger generations of today would struggle to understand the lingo of the 1970s in a similar way – even if they’re familiar with the music, films and television programmes of that decade.”

Words and phrases

Bussin’: Something that’s really good.

Extra: Being over the top or dramatic.

Fit: Another word for outfit.

Flex: To brag about something that is good.

Gassed: Being overwhelmed and excited.

Highkey: Someone wants to do something and they want the attention.

Lit: Really good.

Lowkey: Someone secretly wants to do something and they don’t want to be obvious about it.

No cap: Means “no lie”. Another way of saying “seriously”.

Period / ‘periodt’: Emphasising the end of a statement.

Sheesh: To either be impressed or to express disbelief or exasperation.

Shook: A way to express that you are emotionally shaken or affected by something.

Simp: Someone who does way too much for a person they like.

Shade: To publicly denounce or disrespect someone.

Slay: To describe that someone is doing a great job or that they are really cool.

Sus: Abbreviated from “suspicious” - it means you do not believe something.

Tea: Another word for gossip. If someone “spills the tea” that means they are spreading gossip.

Yeet: To throw something at high velocity. Yeet is also used as an exclamation of victory or excitement, similar to “yay!”

Acronyms

IYKYK: If you know, you know.

KPC: Keeping parents clueless.

PAH: Parent at home.

PAW: Parents are watching.

PITR: Parents in the room.

POMS: Parents over my shoulder.

