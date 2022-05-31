Alf Bailey hosted a successful afternoon of Broadway singles in his garden in Rackford Road, North Anston.
The event, on May 29, has raised a total of £838 for Cancer Research UK’s work into finding more effective and kinder treatments for cancer affecting children.
Over 100 people came to the bring-your-own-snacks event, and enjoyed hits from a range of well-known and classic musicals, from Evita, to Fiddler on the Roof, to Oliver.
Performing was Todwick-based cruise ship singer and vocal coach Laura Magann, alongside Mike Martin, Mick Thacker, Emma Thacker, Dawn Bailey, Alf Bailey himself, and pianist Peter Waring.
Alf said: “A big thank you to everyone, the artists, the helpers, those who spread the word, but especially the wonderful audience and those that donated to raise £838.”