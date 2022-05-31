Garden concert near Worksop raises over £800 for children’s cancer charity

A man near Worksop attracted over 100 people to a Broadway concert in his garden to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Alf Bailey hosted a successful afternoon of Broadway singles in his garden in Rackford Road, North Anston.

The event, on May 29, has raised a total of £838 for Cancer Research UK’s work into finding more effective and kinder treatments for cancer affecting children.

Over 100 people came to the bring-your-own-snacks event, and enjoyed hits from a range of well-known and classic musicals, from Evita, to Fiddler on the Roof, to Oliver.

Pictured: Andrew Nimmo and Peter Waring at the piano, and on the stage Alf Bailey, Dawn Bailey, Mick Thacker, Laura Magann, Mike Martin, Emma Thacker.

Performing was Todwick-based cruise ship singer and vocal coach Laura Magann, alongside Mike Martin, Mick Thacker, Emma Thacker, Dawn Bailey, Alf Bailey himself, and pianist Peter Waring.

Alf said: “A big thank you to everyone, the artists, the helpers, those who spread the word, but especially the wonderful audience and those that donated to raise £838.”

