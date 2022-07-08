Gadget-tastic: Summer reading challenge returns for young readers in Bassetlaw

Inspire, who deliver library services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, are getting ready for a summer of reading with Gadgeteers, Summer Reading Challenge 2022 which runs from July 9 to September 4.

The summer reading challenge invites children aged four to 11 to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

This annual challenge is produced by The Reading Agency and runs in libraries across the country.

The summer reading challenge is returning for children.

This year’s challenge has been developed in partnership with the Science Museum Group, the world’s leading alliance of science museums.

Gadgeteers will be a science-filled reading adventure allowing children to explore the science of the world around them.

Through taking part in the challenge, with free packs from public libraries, children will be able to join six fictional characters - Gadgeteers – as they use creative thinking and some special skills to prepare for a summer party.

To take part in Gadgeteers, all children need to do is to head to their local library where they will be given a collector poster to start their reading journey.

The challenge is completely free to join, and children choose the books they want to read on their challenge; stories, fact books, joke books – all reading counts.

A certificate and medal will be awarded to every child who completes the challenge by reading six books. Plus, a bookmark, pencil and some very smelly stickers as rewards along the way.

This popular challenge encourages children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence and helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while children are out of school.

Peter Gaw, Inspire’s chief executive said: “I am delighted that we can fully welcome children and their families back into libraries to enjoy a summer of reading.

"It has never been more important for children to keep reading over the summer break with reported attainment gaps following the Covid pandemic.

"Yet again, the Summer Reading Challenge is inspiring reading through fun and with rewards.