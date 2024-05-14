Funeral fundraising campaign launched following the death of Retford teen Jacob Crompton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money has poured in for a funeral fundraising campaign which was launched following the death of a Retford teenager who was missing for five weeks.

Since being launched the fundraising page for the family of Jacob Crompton has raised £5,460 surpassing the £5,000 target set.

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Tributes have begun pouring in after a body was found in the hunt for a missing Retford teenager Jacob Crompton.

The fundraiser was set up to help with funeral costs, as well as to raise money for the volunteer search and rescue teams that helped.

The GoFundMe page said: "Over the last six weeks, the support and kindness from the Retford community and beyond, for the family of Jacob Crompton has been overwhelming. In recent days, our little town has been devastated by the heartbreaking news that Jacob's body has tragically been found in the river.

"Jacob had so many plans for his future, and he was working so hard to realise these dreams. Jacob was a kindhearted, loving, cheeky chappie who was so very loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and the void left by Jacob's passing is vast.

"There are no words that can adequately express the pain and anguish that is felt by Jacob's Mum, Dad, siblings and extended family. No parent should have to suffer the grief of losing a child, it's every parent's worst nightmare, and financially, no parent plans to pay for their child's funeral."