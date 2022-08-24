Fundraising page set up for funeral of beloved mum tragically murdered in Worksop

Mckyla Taylor was just 27 when she was found dead at a property in Lowtown Street, Worksop, on August 16.

David Jackson, of the same address, has been charged with her murder.

Mckyla had given birth to her daughter, who she has ‘always longed for’, just four months ago.

In an emotional tribute, Mckyla's family said: "It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”

Friends and family have been left ‘heartbroken’ by the shocking incident that has shook Worksop and the surrounding community.

Wendy Whitehead, from Creswell, and grandmother to Mckyla’s sister Nicole’s daughter, has set up a fundraising page to give Mckyla the funeral she ‘truly deserves’.

Wendy described Mckyla as a “beautiful soul that loved each and every one of her family members”.

She said: "The hurt and heartbreak they are all going through at this time is hard for anyone to see.”

The fundraising page reads: “After the devastating news of Mckyla's tragic death, we are now trying to raise funds to give her a beautiful send-off to what she truly deserves.

“Her beautiful baby girl is now left without her mummy; if you could all find it in your hearts to donate any amount to help, this would be greatly appreciated.

“Our thoughts are with Mckyla's family at this tragic time.”

At the time of writing, the appeal has raised just short of £100 towards its £2,500 target.

In a tribute to Mckyla, her family wrote: “There are just no words to describe what we’re going through as a family. All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken.”