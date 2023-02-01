Fundraising Nottingham Gang Show is back with a bang in March after two-year break

After being absent for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family variety show will return with a bang to the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

More than 180 local Scouts and Guides will perform songs, dances and comedy sketches in seven performances, running from Monday, March 6, to Saturday, March 11, 2023.

This year’s show will support Nottingham Children’s Hospital, which cares for over 40,000 babies, children, and young people from across the region each year.

Louise Knight, head of fundraising for Nottingham Hospitals Charity, which supports Nottingham Children’s Hospital, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be involved in this year’s Gang Show, and can’t wait to see the local Scouts and Guides onstage.

“The money raised through this year’s performances will go directly to enhancing care for young patients and their families at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, by helping to provide things like specialist equipment, craft activities and games, and improvements to make the wards more comfortable and family-friendly.”

Christie Wood, the show’s producer, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this show to the community and to raise money for such a worthy local cause. The Scouts and Guides have worked incredibly hard to put on a fantastic show, and we hope that the community will come out to support them and the Nottingham Children’s Hospital.”

To book tickets for the Gang Show, please visit www.trch.co.uk or call the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 555.

For more information about how Nottingham Hospitals Charity supports Nottingham Children’s Hospital, please visit www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk

