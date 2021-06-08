Fundraising mission for Worksop community centre sensory room
Residents are being encouraged to dig deep to raise cash to refurbish a Worksop community centre’s sensory room for children with special needs.
Around 75 per cent of the £2,500 target has already been raised to transform the room at the Oasis Community Centre and Gardens in Kilton, Worksop.
There are now just seven days left to raise the remaining cash to fund the project as part of the Treasured Kids initiative – a respite care project aimed at children with disabilities, special needs and mental health issues.
A post on the Oasis Community Centre Facebook said: “Thanks to all the wonderful people who have supported our Sensory Room Project with AIVA.
"AVIVA employees get amounts of money to pledge to different projects and many have given to ours which is amazing. Thanks to Kelli and her lovely boys who raised lots doing a sponsored walk. We have reached 75 per cent of our target of £2,500.
"We have seven days left to try to get to our target. If anyone can help us please follow the link.
"It is so important for our preschool children and our Treasured Kids respite children to have sensory space, equipment and sensory toys.
"All our children are beautiful, valued and loved and deserve the very best we can give to them. Thanks to everyone who has helped! You're amazing.”
To support the fundraising mission visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/oasis-treasure-kids-sensory-room?fbclid=IwAR24t_tdv8FVtKmYoPY8OYZWNy9OVckBsfyQSqzSaKVUS2AfCM33ph-REDw
