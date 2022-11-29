Micah Bishop, from Handsworth, Sheffield, took his own life at age 29 last Wednesday, less than four weeks before his 30th birthday.

Close friend Jack Jeffrey has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the young dad’s “beautiful” daughter Bonnie, and his partner, and to encourage other men to speak out about their mental health.

In the three days since the fundraiser was set up on November 25, more than £3,000 has been raised of the £10,000 target.

29-year-old Micah Bishop pictured with his daughter Bonnie on Bonfire Night earlier this month. Credit: Jack Jefferey

Jack, aged 30 from Gleadless, Sheffield, described his relationship with Micah as a “brother” who he had known since they were aged 11 at Newfield School.

Jack said: “We've literally been through everything you could imagine together, like we’ve both got young children.

“Nobody's got a bad word to say about Micah. I can honestly hand-on-heart say that Micah was the kind of person that could walk into a room, and by the time he walked out everybody liked him.

“That's just the kind of person he was, he was literally always a joker, a brag, big smile, laughing, making everybody laugh.

“I actually don't think he realised how much of an impact he had on everybody.”

Jack has plans to commemorate Micah’s name by setting up a foundation or a men’s talking group to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

He said: “I want to just get everybody opening up, and to know it’s alright to cry, it's alright to be weak or to feel you're weak.

“The fact that I couldn't have been there for my best friend at his worst time is not a very nice feeling, so if I can help other people, then that's my way of dealing with this.”

Jack and 11 of his friends have planned to climb Scotland’s iconic Ben Nevis on December 18 to mark what would have been Micah’s birthday, and to continue to raise money.

Many friends have taken to social media to write heartbreaking tributes to the popular scaffolder.

One wrote: “RIP Micah Bishop, I have no words, apart from that you will be so missed.”

Another said: “Till we meet again, Micah Bishop. Like a brother to me growing up, can't believe you've gone.”

A third wrote: “Such sad, sad news. Sending my love to all his family and friends. It was a honour to know him.”

Micah was described by friends as a “massive sports fan”, and had played as a winger for Worksop Town FC until 2018. The club described him as a “talented footballer” and a “fantastic lad”.

Sheffield-based Hallam FC, another of Micah’s former clubs, said that he will “live long in the memory for a long, long time”.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit: https://gofund.me/60fab127