Full list of Coronation bank holiday street party road closures across Worksop and Bassetlaw

These are all the routes that will be closed across Worksop and Bassetlaw ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across Worksop and wider Bassetlaw.

1 . George Street, Worksop George Street will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Laycock Avenue, Gringley-on-the-hill Laycock Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Springfield Road, Retford Springfield Road will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m Photo Sales

4 . Jenkins Avenue, Retford Jenkins Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m Photo Sales