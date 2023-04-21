News you can trust since 1895
Street parties will be taking place across the area as people celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Full list of Coronation bank holiday street party road closures across Worksop and Bassetlaw

These are all the routes that will be closed across Worksop and Bassetlaw ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across Worksop and wider Bassetlaw.

George Street will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

1. George Street, Worksop

George Street will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

Laycock Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6.

2. Laycock Avenue, Gringley-on-the-hill

Laycock Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6.

Springfield Road will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

3. Springfield Road, Retford

Springfield Road will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

Jenkins Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

4. Jenkins Avenue, Retford

Jenkins Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7.

