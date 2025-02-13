From Worksop to Wembley: Football manager talks tactics with Lioness head coach Sarina Wiegman

A new manager of Worksop Boys & Girls Junior Football Club under 7s has raised the club's profile with a “surreal” visit to Wembley Stadium, where she met Sarina Wiegman, head coach of the England senior women's football team.

Sam Walker from Worksop was invited to Wembley to meet and interview Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of the England senior women's team.

This opportunity arose from the feedback she provided to the FA regarding her Chase Bank-funded football coaching qualifications at the end of 2024.

Recognising the importance of grassroots clubs to players and their families, including her son, Sam agreed to manage the under-7 team at Worksop Boys & Girls Junior Football Club.

The club, established ninety years ago in 1935, now boasts 400 players and over 30 teams, including six girls' teams.

Sam said she is adapting well to her new role at the club and expressed appreciation for the supportive network of parents, coaches, and committee members.

Although she had no prior coaching experience, Sam played football during her youth, and explained how her time working in the community and with children prepared her for the role of managing young football players.

As part of the public relations event for Chase Bank following her attainment of a coaching qualification, Sam visited England’s Wembley Stadium where she met with other community coaches and managers, and had the opportunity to speak with Sarina Wiegman.

Sarina is perhaps best known for being the first coach to lead the Lionesses to a major title when England won UEFA EURO 2022 on home soil.

During her playing career as a midfielder for the Netherlands, the Dutch manager earned 104 caps for her country.

Her remarkable career as both a player and coach has established her as a significant figure in women's football, respected internationally for her influence and achievements.

As part of Sam’s visit, the Worksop manager was also interviewed by the BBC about her role as a female footballing manager.

Sam's day in the capital concluded with a tour of the stadium, as she was joined by her partner Patrick, who is a coach for the Worksop club.

Sam expressed her gratitude for the fully funded coaching opportunity, sharing how she put her “heart and soul” into the feedback but “never in a million years” expected this experience to find her.

She explained: “It was a bit of a blur at first. So surreal. I thought it was a scam. But it was such a great day.”

Before the visit, Sam explained that she had received several video calls regarding the day and its events, as she was accommodated in a hotel with her travel expenses covered as part of the experience.

“It was just fantastic, from beginning to end – especially being able to talk about my club and the work we are doing in Worksop for young players.”

Sam had a one-on-one chat with Sarina and was able to take a photo with her at the stadium.

She added: “Sarina was the loveliest person ever, super interested in these opportunities and keen to get more young people into football.

“Her advice to us was; ‘just enjoy it, have fun – and keep the children involved as much as you can.”

Sarina Wiegman said: “Coaches have a huge impact on their local communities and it’s important that they’re representative of society, so I think it’s brilliant that Chase is offering more people the opportunity to access the industry.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting such a passionate group and I hope this experience encourages them to continue their coaching journey.”

For Sam, the children have always been a priority, but she said receiving that advice from a senior football figure meant everything to her and reassured her that the time, commitment, and effort from all at the club are worthwhile.

While she enjoyed her time in Wembley, for Sam – Worksop is home, as she is eager to see the club thrive this season and beyond.

Worksop Boys & Girls Junior Football Club hosts a fun school every Saturday morning for boys and girls, aged 4-11 years old from 10am-11am. Fees are £2 per session attended, no other commitment required.

The under 7s are currently sponsored by Flamingo Auto Services in Worksop.

Sam thanked the business for their sponsorship and support, and shared that any other sponsors interested in getting on board can reach out by emailing [email protected] – with readers able to find out more by visiting www.facebook.com/worksopboysclub.