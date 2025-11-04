From the Archives: Worksop's Unbroken Faith With the Fallen

The pages of local history open to reveal a poignant, timeless tableau: the crisp November air of years past, often still and cold, broken only by the mournful chime of parish bells and the respectful silence that fell across the town.
Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.
1. Poignant
Wooden crosses bearing names at The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop Photo: National World
2. Marching Proud
Youngsters march proudly through Worksop on Remembrance Sunday in 2009. Photo: National World
3. Wreath Laying
Laying a wreath at the Cenotaph for the Worksop Remembrance Day parade 2019. Photo: National World
4. Poppy Making
Children at Treetops Nursery have been making poppies for Remembrance Sunday. Photo: National World