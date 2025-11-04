Remembering The Fallen and those who fought.placeholder image
From the Archives: Worksop's Unbroken Faith With the Fallen

By Tracy Smith
Published 4th Nov 2025, 14:18 GMT
In a world too quick to forget, the folk of Worksop have consistently held true to a solemn promise made generations ago.

The pages of local history open to reveal a poignant, timeless tableau: the crisp November air of years past, often still and cold, broken only by the mournful chime of parish bells and the respectful silence that fell across the town.

Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.

Wooden crosses bearing names at The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop

1. Poignant

Wooden crosses bearing names at The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop

Youngsters march proudly through Worksop on Remembrance Sunday in 2009.

2. Marching Proud

Youngsters march proudly through Worksop on Remembrance Sunday in 2009.

Laying a wreath at the Cenotaph for the Worksop Remembrance Day parade 2019.

3. Wreath Laying

Laying a wreath at the Cenotaph for the Worksop Remembrance Day parade 2019.

Children at Treetops Nursery have been making poppies for Remembrance Sunday.

4. Poppy Making

Children at Treetops Nursery have been making poppies for Remembrance Sunday.

