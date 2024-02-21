We have found no fewer than 20 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area, so tuck into our guide below.

Theatre entertainment takes centre stage, with a host of shows set to wow packed audiences. Worksop’s Acorn Theatre relives the classic sounds of Motown from the 60s and 70s, and Retford’s Majestic Theatre welcomes Barry Steele with his tribute to the likes of Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak. Elsewhere, The Verney Institute in Pleasley is a venue also worth visiting this weekend when it welcomes a unique, new musical trio, Cri Du Canard.

Meanwhile, at Mansfield’s Palace, the focus is on Take That, the Rat Pack era of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis jnr and Dean Martin, the dance and acrobatics of ‘Tap Factory’ and the music of iconic movies from the 80s. Not to mention Michael Buble, Roibbie Williams and Harry Connick jnr.

Local talent gets in on the act too with a junior showtime event, while art-lovers will enjoy a take on Gustav Klimt’s famous painting, ‘The Kiss’.

If you’re interested in birds or the stars, the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is the place to go, while The Harley Gallery at Welbeck, Kirkby Library and Brierley Forest Park at Huthwaite are also under the spotlight. For fun with the kids, head off to Sherwood Pines, where 25 years of ‘The Gruffalo’ is celebrated, to Rufford Abbey Country Park or the East Midlands Designer Outlet at South Normanton,

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Celebrate 'The Gruffalo' at Sherwood Pines This year is the 25th anniversary of the award-winning picture book, 'The Gruffalo', and Sherwood Pines at Clipstone, run by Forestry England, is marking the anniversary with an exciting, new trail for youngsters. Every day this year (8 am to 5 pm), families can pop along to take part in the trail, which is an adventure through the forest to search for missing party items, enjoy fun and games and also learn about plants and animals. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Classic music and sounds from Motown era It was the beat of a generation and the sound of a nation. The classic music of Motown during the 1960s and 70s remains as popular today as it ever was, and a show at Worksop's Acorn Theatre on Friday night brings you the hits of legends such as Martha Reeves, The Temptations, the Supremes and Marvin Gaye. 'Made In Motor City' features a band of high-quality musicians recreating authentic versions of the sounds of Detroit. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Woodpecker walk at Sherwood Forest Sherwood Forest is not only a haven for outlaws, but also woodpeckers. And this Friday and Sunday (9 am to 10.30 am), you can join a wildlife expert on a guided 90-minute walk, designed to reveal more about these iconic birds among Robin Hood's trees. With the UK's three native woodpeckers species -- great spotted, lesser spotted and green -- all resident, the forest resounds to their unmistakable drumming throughout the winter and spring. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales