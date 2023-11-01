Halloween is over for another year, but the build-up to Bonfire Night on Sunday has begun and the half-term holiday has still got some legs in it.

So it promises to be another action-packed weekend in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area. And we have come up with our usual guide to things to do and places to go over the next few days.

Fireworks displays and bonfires dominate the agenda. From Worksop Rugby Club and Manton Sports Club to Mansfield Town Football Club and the Summit Centre at Kirkby, spectacular displays have been organised. There is even a Guy Fawkes workshop for families.

Fireworks of a different kind will be going off at the region's theatres, where a host of shows have been lined up. Milestones are the order of the day at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, where Worksop Light Operatic Society celebrates its 50th anniversary, and also at Retford’s Majestic Theatre, where the 30th birthday of The Mob, the youth section of the town’s musical theatre company, is celebrated.

Children’s productions, including ‘Cinderella The Musical’, mark half-term at Mansfield’s Palace, where there is also a tribute show to George Michael and a return for The Comedy Store.

Throw in an art exhibition, a craft fair, pottery classes and the final days of the Refresh installations and the Secret Santa Appeal in Mansfield, and it’s clear there’s something for everyone.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Fireworks extravaganza at rugby club The annual bonfire and fireworks extravaganza at Worksop Rugby Club takes place again on Saturday from 4.30 pm to 10 pm. There will be two displays at the Stubbing Lane club, including one specifically for children, with no bangs, at 5.30 pm, as well as fairground rides, an outside bar and food stalls. Tickets can be bought beforehand.

2 . Operatic society celebrates 50th anniversary Join Worksop Light Operatic Society for its 50th anniversary concert at the town's Acorn Theatre next week. From Thursday., November 9 to Saturday, November 11, a special concert welcomes members, past and present, to perform numbers from a variety of musicals over the years. The musicals range from those the society itself has presented to some iconic, showstopping West End greats that we all know and love., Tickets are on sale now.

3 . Art exhibition is earning rave reviews An art exhibition showcasing watercolours and acrylic paintings is earning rave reviews at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford. The 'Simple Things' exhibition is by Retford-based artist Angela Larry, who admits that creating art has helped her deal with extreme anxiety and depression. Some of her work has been inspired by many walks she has taken with daughter Lindsey and pet dog Coco, venturing across fields and strolling along country lanes. The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 18.

4 . Majestic show marks 30th birthday of youth theatre group Retford's Majestic Theatre is the ideal venue for a special concert on Saturday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Mob, which is the youth section for eight-to-18-year-olds of Retford Musical Theatre Company. As an award-winning organisation, the Mob has developed a reputation for outstanding amateur productions, and this magical event will feature some of your favourite pieces from shows they have performed since 1993, plus new, contemporary work.