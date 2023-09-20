With the summer holidays over and the kids back at school, you might be tempted to think it was all quiet on the entertainment front.

But not a bit of it. There is still a full programme of things to do, places to go and events to enjoy across the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and wider Nottinghamshire area this weekend, so have a browse through our guide below.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, for instance, is in full swing again after its summer break, and shows featuring Fleetwood Mac, 90s music and the Blues Brothers are sure to light up the stage.

More music is on the agenda at Southwell Minster, courtesy of Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and at Worksop Library, courtesy of The Nicola Farnon Trio.

The libraries at Mansfield, Sutton and Worksop host events as part of a poetry festival, while art buffs get their fix via a prestigious film screening at the aforementioned Palace Theatre and an ongoing exhibition at The Harley Foundation gallery in Welbeck.

Enticing markets are scheduled for the Thoresby Park courtyard and Nottingham’s Old Market Square, while a Green Festival is sure to prove popular at Coronation Park in Eastwood.

If sport is more your cup of tea, Nottingham stages two major events, with England in one-day cricket action at Trent Bridge on Saturday and the Robin Hood Half-Marathon on Sunday.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Kick off the weekend with Britney and fellow 90s stars Let's kick off the weekend with the ultimate 90s party night out! For Mansfield's Palace Theatre is hosting '90s Live' tomorrow (Thursday) night, a show that celebrates the hits of the decade by stars ranging from Britney Spears, Take That, Oasis, Pulp and Spice Girls to Supergrass, Ricky Martin, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, Blur and Shania Twain. A talented cast from Entertainers Ltd brings the music to life with fantastic vocals and superb dance moves. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Poetry festival at our local libraries Inspire, the organisation that runs libraries across the county, is behind a week-long poetry festival that continues until Sunday. Tomorrow (Thursday), Mansfield Library hosts a workshop with acclaimed poet Leanne Moden from 10 am to 12 midday, and Worksop Library hosts an event between 2 pm and 4 pm with wildlife poet Sian Tower, inspired by an exhibition of nature photography by Alex Hyde on show in the library gallery. On Friday (1 pm to 3 pm), there's a workshop at Sutton Library for the over-50s with writer Michelle 'Mother' Hubbard (pictured) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Return of courtyard market at Thoresby Park The popular and free courtyard market at Thoresby Park returns on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). It showcases the best local crafters and artisans with a varied selection of stalls offering hand-made crafts, food and drinks. Thoresby's cafe will also be open, as well as the wider estate, its gallery and play park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales