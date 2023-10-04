From 'EastEnders' to Tina Turner - 12 things to do and places to go this weekend

Whisper it gently, but Halloween and Bonfire Night are just around the corner – and then we start the countdown to Christmas!

But let’s not make time fly too fast, especially as we have another weekend coming up and the chance to get out and about to enjoy ourselves.

We have compiled our usual guide to things to do and places to go in Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Retford’s Majestic Theatre promises a night to remember too with a tribute show to Tina Turner, while the Harley Gallery at Welbeck celebrates the work of children’s author and illustrator John Burningham.

Sherwood Forest is at the heart of the action. Special sundown sessions are back for the autumn at Go Ape!, while the Zog activity trail continues at Sherwood Pines, and the visitor centre at Edwinstowe hosts a family fungi day.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre stages a modern revival of that enduring 1960s’ production, ‘Oh! What A Lovely War’ and also welcomes ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Waterloo Road’ star Laurie Brett for another play, ‘Mum’s The Word’.

Lovers of art, photography, jewellery and fine food should head to Calverton for a prestigious market, while lovers of fine ales should head to Nottingham for the annual Robin Hood Beer and Cider Festival.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please remember to check its website for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

Simply the best at Retford theatre Some say Tina Turner was 'Simply The Best'! Well, Retford's Majestic Theatre aims to prove it on Friday when, for one night only, it stages a breathtaking tribute show, 'Totally Tina', celebrating her amazing life and work. Starring Justine Riddoch, the show features many of Turner's other major hits, including 'What's Love Got To Do With It'.

Exhibition highlights work of author and illustrator The work of children's author and illustrator John Burningham is celebrated at an exhibition at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck, starting on Saturday and running until January 7. Original sketchbooks, models and photos will reveal the late Burningham's creative life and the influence he had on children's literature through books such as Ian Fleming's 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and classics such as 'Borka: The Adventures Of A Goose With No Feathers'.

Pushabout at Clumber Park Pushabout is a walking group created at Clumber Park, near Worksop, for anyone who has, or looks after, pushchair-aged children. During its accessible and beautiful walks, which are usually about three miles long and led by friendly volunteers, you can meet other adults, find support and build up your fitness. They are held every second Monday of every month, so the next one is next week.