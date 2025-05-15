Free family and community police fun days returning to Mansfield and Worksop this year
Families, young people, and communities across Nottinghamshire will be able to take part in interactive activities, learn about different teams at information stands and watch exciting police demonstrations.
Nottinghamshire Police’s inaugural Mini Police Fun Days last summer attracted an estimated 3,000 people at three events across the county.
At each event, guests will be able to see the police dogs in action, drive a go-kart while ‘impaired’ wearing beer goggles, check out the underwater dive team’s kit, and challenge their fitness with the bleep test.
Attendees can also have a go at being a police officer for the day by trying on uniforms and sitting in a police car or test their reflex skills with the reaction time challenge.
The free events will take place on the following dates with each one running between 12noon and 3pm:
May 17: Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham
June 14: Melbourne Park, Aspley
July 26: Carr Bank Park, Mansfield
September 13: The Canch Park, Worksop
There will also be the opportunity to speak directly with different force departments to learn more about their roles and cyclists can have their bicycles security marked as part of a free service to deter thefts.
The force’s mini police school programme is tailored for year five pupils to learn about anti-social behaviour, road safety, understanding the law, as well as promoting values of kindness, respect, and inclusivity.
The events have been organised as part of the force’s prevention hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.
It covers a range of areas including the youth outreach team, cadets, and mini police, with schemes that are designed to engage young people, equip them with life skills, and increase understanding of policing.
Barbara Strang. citizens in policing co-ordinator and mini police lead, said: “Our inaugural fun days in 2024 were a great success and we are really excited to be able to offer them again this year.
“It’s really important to break down barriers to earn the trust of young people, families, and the wider community, so that they feel confident to come to us when they need our help.
“These community fun days are an extension of our classroom-based school programme and I would encourage everyone to come along and join the fun.”