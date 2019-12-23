Free community event to bring positive start to new year for flood-hit Worksop families

Love Worksop are working to pull together a community event to ‘start the new year on a positive note’.

A family-fun day on January 2 is set to bring Frozen’s Anna and Elsa to the Savoy’s big screen, in Worksop, for free as part of a community event to kick start the new year.

Bridget Watson, a volunteer with Love Worksop, aims for the event to ‘provide residents with a day filled with free entertainment’.

Bridget said: “This is from the community for the community, as a way to start the new year on a positive note for those who have had a rubbish couple of months.”

The event hopes to bring together families and individuals ‘affected by the recent flooding’ – the idea came after witnessing the community support online in recent months.

Bridget, 43, added: “Many are still displaced and will be for a while yet, we are hoping that this event will be something for people to look forward to, they will have a chance to chat with others who have found themselves in similar circumstances and at the same time enjoy food and some brilliant entertainment.”

There is set to be a screening of Frozen 2 at the Savoy Cinema at noon, followed by food – donated by Greencore and St Anne’s church congregation – at Worksop Christian Centre, entertainment by Action Hero Parties, kids nail painting and a magic show by Marks Magic Kingdom with possibly more to still be announced.

Bridget added: “One of the positive things to take from the experience is the way the community has come together. Hopefully even when things are back to normal people will remember the positives.