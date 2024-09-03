Four-year-old from Worksop area takes on 50 mile charity bike ride following death of baby cousin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A four-year-old is set to take on a 50 mile bike ride to raise money for a bereavement charity following the death of her baby cousin.

Amelia Tanner, from Tickhill, will be riding her bike 50 miles within the next 30 days to raise money for The Lullaby Trust - a charity that raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and offers emotional support for bereaved families.

The charity trek follows the death of Amelia's two-month-old cousin, Liam Mellor, who died whilst on a weekend away at Seven Lakes, Crowle in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Emily said: “Amelia will be raising money by riding 50 miles on her bike within 30 days. All miles will be recorded on Strava and uploaded on their fundraising page. Amelia learnt to ride her bike in June 2023 at age 3, so to be riding at least 50 miles in 30 days will be a great challenge for her to take on.

Amelia Tanner, from Tickhill, pictured with mum Emily, who will be riding her bike 50 miles

“Amelia would appreciate any support whether it be via donation on JustGiving, sharing on social media, or a wave if you see her collecting her miles in the street!”

Shortly after Liam’s death Amelia's family contacted the Lullaby Trust to enquire about support. They were available instantly and offered support to the family as a whole, offering to set them up with what they call 'Befrienders'.

Befrienders are bereaved parents, grandparents and adult family members, who offer one to one support.

The Lullaby Trust aims to 'match' you with a Befriender who has been through similar circumstances.

Little Lullaby offers support to young parents.