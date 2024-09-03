Four-year-old from Worksop area takes on 50 mile charity bike ride following death of baby cousin
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Amelia Tanner, from Tickhill, will be riding her bike 50 miles within the next 30 days to raise money for The Lullaby Trust - a charity that raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and offers emotional support for bereaved families.
The charity trek follows the death of Amelia's two-month-old cousin, Liam Mellor, who died whilst on a weekend away at Seven Lakes, Crowle in 2022.
Mum Emily said: “Amelia will be raising money by riding 50 miles on her bike within 30 days. All miles will be recorded on Strava and uploaded on their fundraising page. Amelia learnt to ride her bike in June 2023 at age 3, so to be riding at least 50 miles in 30 days will be a great challenge for her to take on.
“Amelia would appreciate any support whether it be via donation on JustGiving, sharing on social media, or a wave if you see her collecting her miles in the street!”
Shortly after Liam’s death Amelia's family contacted the Lullaby Trust to enquire about support. They were available instantly and offered support to the family as a whole, offering to set them up with what they call 'Befrienders'.
Befrienders are bereaved parents, grandparents and adult family members, who offer one to one support.
The Lullaby Trust aims to 'match' you with a Befriender who has been through similar circumstances.
Little Lullaby offers support to young parents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.