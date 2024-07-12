Four Worksop men have been charged after deer was found in back of a vehicle
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four Worksop men have been charged after they were pulled over by police and they found a deer in the back of the vehicle.
Police officers made the discovery at Dry Doddington in Lincolnshire in the early hours of Sunday, January 7.
Billy Bradford, 22, and Sparky Joe Bradford, 18, from Cross Street, Langold, and Dean Northage, 29, from Herrick Drive, Worksop, have each been charged with taking a deer at night contrary to Section 3 and 9 of the Deer Act 1991.
A 15-year-old, who can’t be identified due to his age, has also been charged with the same offence.
They will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 8.