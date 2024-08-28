Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been taken to hospital after falling ill in Nottingham city centre.

Officers were called to Barker Gate, in the Lace Market area, at 9.45am today (28 August) after a man collapsed.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre.

Three others were taken ill nearby and were also taken to hospital. It is believed the individuals may have taken a bad batch of drugs.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Neither of the four patients are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently working with our ambulance colleagues after four people were taken ill in Nottingham city centre.

“These are believed to be related to the taking of illegal drugs, believed to be Mamba or Spice.

“While there are no wider concerns to the community, we are advising drug users to exercise extreme caution as there is significant concern for welfare.

“If you have taken drugs in the area this morning, please seek medical advice from the NHS by calling 111.”