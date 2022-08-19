The farmhouse-styled property on Whitwell High Street is described as a ‘hidden gem’ by My Place Your Home estate agents – offering four double bedrooms, a homely kitchen and a spacious garden. It is listed with a guide price of £950,000 – £975,000.

The home boasts a wealth of character features including an inglenook fireplace, and has been converted into the family home it is today by its current owners.

The ground floor holds a spacious kitchen with an abundance of natural light, modern appliances and a kitchen island for the family to discuss the coming day over.

Beside it is a large and cosy dining room, perfect for the family to enjoy a Sunday roast together, and for the extended family during special events.

A large living room holds the gorgeous inglenook fireplace and wooden beams across the ceiling and offers the perfect place to watch your favourite film and entertain guests.

A summerhouse is situated on the ground floor – overlooking the well-maintained garden.

Upstairs are three of the well-sized double-bedrooms. There is a bright family bathroom connecting two bedrooms, and a second bathroom besides the galleried landing.

Downstairs is the fourth en-suite bedroom, with its own kitchen style cupboards that would be perfect for visitors or for multi-generational living.

Outside provides the perfect space for gardeners and nature-lovers, with over two acres of grounds to roam, a water feature, and many trees and flowers.

There is also a hot tub, a sauna and a detached double garage with first floor storage.

Scroll down to check out photos of the property.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit the property on My Place Your Home estate agents by clicking here.

1. Living room A spacious living room for entertaining guests. Photo: My Place Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. Kitchen A farmhouse styled kitchen. Photo: My Place Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. Hallway A gorgeous wooden staircase leading up to a galleried landing. Photo: My Place Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. First bedroom The ground floor bedroom. Photo: My Place Estate Agents Photo Sales