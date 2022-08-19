Four-bed barn conversion property with two acres of land near Worksop goes on sale for £950,000
A four-bedroom home has hit the market for £950,000 near Worksop – with close links to primary schools, a ground floor en-suite bedroom, and a hot tub.
The farmhouse-styled property on Whitwell High Street is described as a ‘hidden gem’ by My Place Your Home estate agents – offering four double bedrooms, a homely kitchen and a spacious garden. It is listed with a guide price of £950,000 – £975,000.
The home boasts a wealth of character features including an inglenook fireplace, and has been converted into the family home it is today by its current owners.
The ground floor holds a spacious kitchen with an abundance of natural light, modern appliances and a kitchen island for the family to discuss the coming day over.
Beside it is a large and cosy dining room, perfect for the family to enjoy a Sunday roast together, and for the extended family during special events.
A large living room holds the gorgeous inglenook fireplace and wooden beams across the ceiling and offers the perfect place to watch your favourite film and entertain guests.
A summerhouse is situated on the ground floor – overlooking the well-maintained garden.
Upstairs are three of the well-sized double-bedrooms. There is a bright family bathroom connecting two bedrooms, and a second bathroom besides the galleried landing.
Downstairs is the fourth en-suite bedroom, with its own kitchen style cupboards that would be perfect for visitors or for multi-generational living.
Outside provides the perfect space for gardeners and nature-lovers, with over two acres of grounds to roam, a water feature, and many trees and flowers.
There is also a hot tub, a sauna and a detached double garage with first floor storage.
Scroll down to check out photos of the property.
