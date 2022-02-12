Four arrested after car stolen from Worksop reunited with owner

Officers were called at around 8.15am on Friday – moments after the car had been taken from outside an address in Chestnut Close.

At around 2.30pm, the vehicle was found abandoned in the South Yorkshire area and later returned to its owner.

Officers were later able to track a vehicle seen at the scene of the theft to an address in Nottinghamshire and made three arrests.

A car stolen in Worksop was reunited with its owner and four suspects have been arrested.

Two men – aged 21 and 18 – and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody.

A 33-year-old woman was also later arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in police custody.

The two younger suspects were also detained on suspicion of drugs offences after a quantity of cannabis was found.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a really good bit of work by the officers involved who put in a huge amount of effort to investigate what happened.

“Thanks to their efforts we were not only able to re-unite this car with its owner, but also take a significant quantity of illegal drugs off the streets as well.