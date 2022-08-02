Edith Clark has celebrated her 100 years of life surrounded by her loving family at her granddaughter’s home.

Speaking to another paper, Edith said her birthday was a “nice time” as “no one expects you to do anything”.

Edith was born in Worksop on July 14 1922 and was the youngest of three children in the Hall family, living in Kingston Road.

Edith Clark partied the day away with her family as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

She called it “very poor times”, as when she was born her parents were already struggling to make ends meet with her two brothers Dennis and Frank – however things got better after her father found work.

During World War II, Edith worked 12 shifts a fortnight in a factory close to home creating steel cables.

In 1944, Edith married her neighbour Sydney Clark and together they had three children, Maria, Terence and Noreen.

In the 60s the family of five moved to Australia where they eventually settled in Kiama, a coastal town south of Sydney.