Former Worksop mayor finally apologises after her dogs caused death of much-loved spaniel Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop councillor – and former mayor – has finally issued an apology after her dog savaged a much-loved family pet, as Abbey’s owners speak of their heartbreak and devastation.

Owner Annette Edson, 57, and her husband Colin have spoken out following the vicious dog attack of their 14-year-old cocker spaniel Abbey, as Coun Charlesworth, former Worksop mayor, finally issued an apology after days of public outcry.

The two attacking male dogs, believed to be named Jed and Walter, were captured on CCTV carrying out the attack, which left Abbey ‘bleeding out and screaming in pain’. The family’s other dog Alley has also been left traumatised following the incident, the couple said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that both dogs owned by Coun Charlesworth were subsequently issued with a Dog Behaviour Order – meaning that they must now be muzzled and kept on leads in public – but the dog which caused Abbey’s injuries will now be destroyed.

Abbey was nearly 14-years-old.

The couple were left furious as, for a week, they said no apology had been issued.

Mr Edson said: “What my wife needed at the time was help, at the very least an apology and above all else – remorse.

“Instead, the councillor and her husband left my wife to deal with Abbey, who was bleeding out and screaming in pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Days went by with no comment. It is shocking. My wife still hears Abbey’s screams.”

Abbey's injuries were horrific. Here is just one angle of the damage done in the attack.

The couple said they both feel the councillor should also resign from the council with immediate affect due to her inaction following Abbey’s brutal attack.

Mr Edson added: “Abbey was a beautiful dog. She had a great life. We had lived there for 24 years with no problems. Until that day.

“Abbey was deaf and had minor ailments in her later years, but she was happy and simply the best dog anyone could wish for.

“Dogs are family. She was very much a part of our family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbey was with the Edson family since she was a puppy.

A petition has since launched calling for Coun Charlesworth’s resignation from Bassetlaw Council and has received over 300 signatures.

Following an approach from your Guardian on Thursday, May 16, Coun Charlesworth issued the following statement.

She said: “As an animal lover and a dog owner I am absolutely devastated by what has happened.

'Justice for Abbey gathering' - at Worksop Town football club ground.

“I can only imagine the pain that the owners are going through and I am so sorry they have had to say such a painful goodbye to their beloved pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dogs become part of our families and anyone who owns a pet lives in fear that one day they will have to say goodbye.

“It is so cruel that this family have lost their dog too soon.

“I have paid vet bills for the owners, and have also written an apology letter to set out just how sorry I am this has happened.”

A public meeting – ‘Justice for Abbey’ – was held in Worksop on Wednesday, May 16.

Dozens of residents attended the meeting, holding pictures of Abbey, with one sign saying ‘it could’ve been a child.’