The 8,700 sq ft fire station, opposite the Whitworth Brothers Albion Mill, has been bought by Autism East Midlands - the organisation which provides a wide range of high-quality care, support and educational services to meet the needs of autistic individuals and their families and carers.

The station, which was built in 1963, closed following the decision to build a new state-of-the-art replacement on the nearby Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane

The deal was brokered by NG Chartered Surveyors and Bishop Property ConsultantsSpeaking about the deal Richard Sutton, managing director of NG Chartered Surveyors, said: "We had huge levels of interest in this site, and the sale was concluded to Autism East Midlands after a very strong tender process."It's fantastic that a charity such as Autism East Midlands, which does such vital work throughout the region, now has the chance to transform this building into another much-needed facility. Our landlord client is also delighted with the outcome, especially as the sale was unconditional."

A former fire station in Worksop has been sold to a charity in a deal brokered by NG Chartered Surveyors and Bishop Property Consultants.

Jonathan Bishop, director at Bishop Property Consultants, added: "This deal was a great example of teamwork between ourselves and Richard at NG. Together, our market knowledge paid off for our landlord client and also ensured that Autism East Midlands can expand their wonderful care and support for those living with autism - and those closest to them."We look forward to working with Richard and the NG team again in the near future."

