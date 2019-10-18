Former Thomas Cooks in Worksop is back up and running

The former Thomas Cook travel agents in Worksop is back up and running after Hays Travel bought up the ailing travel giants' shops.

Staff who were devastated by the collapse of Thomas Cook say they are ‘over the moon’ to be back in business after their jobs were saved.

British travel agent Hays Travel has taken over all the stores nationally after the holiday company collapsed, saving up to 2,500 jobs.

Worksop's Thomas Cook branch has posted an emotional apology to its customers

Manager Daniel Scott said the shop had reopened with lots of the same team and was offering customers an even greater choice of holidays than before.

He said: “The store has been taken over by Hays Traveland we have the majority of the old team back.

“We are really happy to come back in employment - it has been a tough couple of weeks for us.

“All the team are delighted to be back and we are raring to go.”

Holidaymakers across Britain were left devastated after the 178-year-old travel firm was placed into administration - leaving more than 150,000 holidaymakers in limbo.

The struggling tour operator ceased trading on Monday, September 23, after a series of last-ditch talks to secure its future failed.

Daniel added: “We are all absolutely delighted. The closure came as a shock to us when Thomas Cook announced we were all out of work it had a huge emotional impact.

“After many years of serving our customers and the good people of Worksop we were sad that it ended that way.

“What Hays travel has done is astounding - to take over 500 stores and to give people the opportunity to have their jobs back. The feeling of relief amongst us all has been amazing.

I have children , other colleagues are putting their s through college.

The Thomas Cook sign is still above the door and we are in the process of getting this changed.

There are five members of staff including a couple of former employees.

Daniel said: “We want to let the public of Worksop know we are here and giving the same level of service we have been giving them for years.

“We can sell more holidays than we have done before , such as Jet2holidays. I am confident we can find people the right holiday at the right price as well.”