Former police officer picked as Labour's Nottinghamshire crime commissioner candidate

Labour held the position from its establishment in 2012 until May 2021, when Paddy Tipping who had been post since the start, was defeated by Conservative Caroline Henry at the election.

Elections are held every four years – the 2020 election was delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic – with the next election scheduled for May 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now former police officer Gary Godden has been named as Labour’s candidate for next year’s election.

Gary Godden, Labour's candidate for Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, Picture: Lee Garland

Mr Godden, who served in Nottinghamshire Police for 15 years, currently works for NHS England as deputy head of its graduate management training programme.

Having spent the early years of his life in Barnardo’s care homes, until he was adopted by his parents at the age of seven, Mr Godden is passionate about every child having the best possible start in life. He has seen and experienced the difficulties vulnerable people can face when they don't have the right guidance and support.

Mr Godden said: “I’ll be a strong voice for all the community and I recognise the importance of the local police and crime commissioner who will engage with the whole of Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I come to politics with real-life experience of working in our public services for the NHS and the police service.