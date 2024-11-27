Former Creswell motorbike man left partially-sighted after crash builds first electric speedway bike

A man who suffered brain damage and partial sight loss after a motorbike crash has had the honour of speaking at Rolls-Royce about his subsequent journey back and engineering achievements.

Nigel Limb, who now lives in Lincolnshire but was born and raised in Creswell, was racing in Mablethorpe in 2015 when he crashed and ended up in a coma.

Doctors thought he was going to die but despite suffering major brain damage and being left partially-blind, he recovered enough to get back racing motorcycles again.

At the same time, he has also achieved some extraordinary feats, including setting new UK speed records for gas-powered and electric bikes.

Former Creswell man Nigel Limb with the UK's first electric speedway bike which he designed and built himself. Photo: Russell Sach

And electric is the road he has gone down for his latest project – designing and building the UK’s first electic-powered speedway bike.

And his astonishing story and achievements saw him invited to give talks to Rolls-Royce Aerospace in Derby.

Nigel said: “Since my life changing accident, I've had to try and rebuild my life back to some form of normality.

"And now, nine years later, I live a full life thanks to my determination to not let my disabilities define my rest if life.

"Since my accident I’ve achieved many things and the last one was to build and ride the UK's first electric speedway bike from scratch.

"Over the last few years, I've been giving talks to organisations, schools and colleges around the country, from speaking to more than 200 people at a solicitors’ confrence to a group of 11-year-old school children.

"I’ve given a talk to students at North Nottinghamshire College in Worksop – and I’m due to give another there next year.

"But when Rolls-Royce Aerospace contacted me out of the blue to ask if I could do a couple of talks for them, it was an 'out of this world' feeling.

"They wanted me to give a motivational and importance of safety talk – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

"Rolls-Royce are synonymous with innovation and leaders of future technology.

"The fact I had built the electric speedway bike aligned with their philosophy and I brought the bike along too.

"I also had a tour of the facility, which was mind-blowing for me as an engineer.

"They’ve also asked to do more talks, so I can’r wait to go back.”