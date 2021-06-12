Former council chairman smashes fundraising target to help Nottinghamshire charity

My Sight Nottinghamshire supports the visually impaired community across the county by helping them to live more independently.

By offering things like assistive technology to help people to live more independently, and a telephone befriending service to help combat loneliness, My Sight Nottinghamshire’s support has been invaluable to many members of the Nottinghamshire community throughout the last year.

The pandemic has also had an impact on fundraising opportunities due to a lack of events and changing financial situations for those on furlough or facing redundancy.

Coun Stuart Wallace is shown taking part in the NCC Wellbeing Challenge for My Sight Nottinghamshire.

But in a difficult fundraising year, Stuart Wallace was still able to beat his target of £3,000 and raised £3,464 for My Sight Nottinghamshire between May 2020 and May 2021, thanks to the generosity of Nottinghamshire residents and council staff.

He said: “I was even more determined to help the charity after I heard of the impact Covid-19 has had on blind and partially sighted people, leaving them less independent due to being unable to follow social distancing guidelines in some places like shops.

“These issues have left many people with visual impairments unable to leave the house and unable to do the things they normally would be able to do independently.

“I’m extremely grateful to anyone who has donated to my fundraiser for My Sight Notts. It will go directly to help people in our own community and it is such a worthwhile cause.”

Coun Stuart Wallace has managed to raise more than £3,000 for My Sight Nottinghamshire.

From virtual meetings with the charity and video pleas on social media, to reaching out to councillors and the community, Stuart made every effort to do what he could to raise funds.

A New Year recycling pledge campaign also contributed towards the fundraising total. For every pledge from a Nottinghamshire resident, waste contractors Veolia donated £1 to the chairman’s charity fundraiser, and after a total of 676 recycling pledges – including Stuart’s own pledge - Veolia generously topped up the donation to £1,000.

Another huge contributor to the total was a staff wellbeing challenge for county council staff.

Throughout April, 136 staff members signed up to the challenge, tracking their walking, running, or cycling, clocking up 639 miles along the way.

Lydia Fenton, fundraising manager for My Sight Nottinghamshire said: “We would like to thank Stuart Wallace for nominating My Sight Notts as his chosen charity.

“During a year that’s been difficult for fundraising, with events cancelled and charity shops closed, Stuart has managed to raise an incredible £3,464, beating his target of £ 3,000, which is a real boost for our charity and will make a huge difference to the local blind and partially sighted people we support."

Stuart Wallace finished his time as chairman at the first full council and annual general meeting for the new administration on May 27, where he formally handed over to Coun Mike Quigley.

Find out more about My Sight Nottinghamshire at https://www.mysightnotts.org.uk/

