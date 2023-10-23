Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sherwood Pines had been one of the regular venues for the Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over recent years.

Previously, Forest Live has brought Sherwood Pines to life with stunning performances from iconic artists and household names such as Tom Jones, UB40, Jessie J, Paul Weller, Olly Murs, Elbow and Gary Barlow.

However, after the planned 2020 shows – including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jools Holland and co-headliners Will Young and James Morrison – were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Sherwood Pines would take 2021 off.

And Sherwood Pines remained ‘silent’ in 2022 and 2023 due to postponements following challenges from the pandemic.

But live music will return to Sherwood Pines Forest next summer, as Forest Live announced performances will return to the venue in June 2024.

The shows will mark the first edition of Forest Live at Sherwood Pines since the pre-pandemic era in 2019 and the first time the concerts are presented in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor.

Details on artists and dates for Forest Live 2024 will be released in the coming weeks building up to the events.

Hayley Skipper, director of operations, commercial visitor development of Forestry England, said: “It’s been several years since the last concerts in the beautiful Sherwood Pines.

“We’re delighted that in 2024 this fabulous setting will be alive with music once again.

“Welcoming back great artists and audiences to this unique live music experience is really exciting.”

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests and more than two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last two decades.

Forest Live has launched a new website at forestlive.com for fans to sign up for information, updates and pre-sale access.