For the Pickiest Pets: The best Google-Reviewed kennels and catteries in Bassetlaw and the surrounding area

Fortunately, for pet owners in Bassetlaw and those who live near by, Google reviews offer a trusted source of insight, highlighting the kennels and catteries that consistently deliver outstanding care.

Based on the high praise from fellow owners, this guide showcases the top-rated establishments that have earned their reputations for creating a safe, clean, and happy "home away from home" for your furry family members.

Here's an overview of some of the highest-rated options available, giving you confidence that you're choosing a provider trusted by the local community.

1 . Lindrick Boarding Kennels and Cattery Lindrick Boarding Kennels and Cattery, Lindrick Common, Worksop Rd, South Anston, S81 8BZ: Was given 4.8 stars out of 128 reviews on Google.

2 . White Gates Cattery White Gates Cattery, Blyth Rd, Ranskill, Retford DN22 8LT: Received 4.8 stars out of 34 reviews according to Google.

3 . Lilac Lodge Cattery Lilac Lodge Cattery, Woodhouse Ln, Carlton in Lindrick, S81 9AG: Was given 5 stars our of 48 reviews on Google.

4 . North Leverton Boarding Kennels & Cattery North Leverton Boarding Kennels & Cattery, Habblesthorpe Cl, Retford DN22 0AH: Received 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews according to Google.