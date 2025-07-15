An exciting grassroots football tournament and family fun day for young people from across Nottinghamshire has been hailed as “an overwhelming success”.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Community Kicks event took place at David Ross Sports Village at the University of Nottingham on Sunday, July 13.

More than 400 players and 43 teams took to the pitch and battled it out to be crowned champions of their age category.

The event is designed to bring communities together, improve the lives of young people, and build trust and positive relationships with the police.

Teams of boys, girls, and mixed groups aged between nine and 14 took part in 118 seven-a-side matches before a knock-out stage decided the winners.

Winners from the region included Mansfield Town in the U11 Girls category.

This year’s jam-packed event included a range of free, fun entertainment for the whole family as well as engagement and educational activities provided by force departments and partners.

Visitors could have a go at the inflatable penalty shootout, bring out their artistic side at the graffiti wall, and try their hand at circus skills.

Educating young people on how to keep themselves safe is a key focus of Community Kicks, with activities including an age-appropriate interactive virtual reality knife crime awareness session, and inputs on domestic abuse and antisocial behaviour.

An estimated 2,000 people turned out to support the tournament, with families pitching up with picnics and chairs to create a friendly atmosphere and cheer on their loved ones.

The event was organised as part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Inspector Paul Peatfield, Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub lead for engagement, said: “This year’s Community Kicks football tournament has been an overwhelming success.

“Engaging with young people is important because they are the future. It’s key to break down barriers, earn their trust and confidence, and ensure they know the police are here to help.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to all our guests, teams, and coaches, for making the tournament such a fun day.

“This event is all about bringing our communities together and is a fantastic way for families to enjoy themselves and build positive relationships with the police.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to our partners and sponsors - Virtual Decisions, Starz CIC, Samworth Brothers, Nottingham Forest Community Trust, Hickory's, The Skinny Food Co, Tesco, Lidl, Morrisons, and Nottingham City Transport - without who this event simply would not have been possible.

“We can’t wait for Community Kicks to return next year and look forward to seeing you all in 2026.”

The Community Kicks 2025 winners are:

U11 Boys Winners: BPR BLUE Runners-up: The Badgers

U12 Boys Winners: DPFA Black Runners-up: DPFA Gold

U13 Boys Winners: DPFA Black U13s Runners-up: Notts FC

U14 Boys Winners: BBA 9s Runners-up: Saxon Reds

U11 Girls Winners: Mansfield town Runners-up: TUFC

U12 Girls Winners: Canoville Development Runners-up: Wolves

U13 Girls Winners: Ravenshead Reds U13 Runners-up: GSB Reds

U14 Girls Winners: Lionesses Team 2 Runners-up: Keyworth United