Football clubs unite to raise funds to help bring popular Worksop teacher home after his death in Australia
Football clubs in Bassetlaw have raised further money towards a fund aimed at raising money for the family of a popular Worksop teacher.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:02 am
The game between Harworth Colliery FC and SJR Worksop raised £213.45 which has gone to the Sam Fisher fundraising campaign.
Sam “Sponge” Fisher, who passed away in Australia in October and many of his friends play for both teams that competed in Friday’s match.
The fundraiser will hope to raise money for his family to help cover his repatriation, funeral costs, travel expenses, and for his families’ arrangements.
A donation was taken on the gate and both sides wore t-shirts with the 29-year-old’s picture on before the game.
Read More
Read MoreFriends to complete fundraising walk from Worksop Town's Sandy Lane to Lincoln i...