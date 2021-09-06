The tragedy unfolded at West Bridgford Colts' Regatta Way ground (Photo Google)

Dylan Rich, aged 17, was rushed to hospital after the incident during a cup match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United on Thursday.

His "devastated and heartbroken" club announced on Sunday that Rich had died following the incident.

West Bridgford Colts said his death had "left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken".

Emergency services were called out to the Regatta Way Sports Ground after the player became "seriously unwell", the club said.

The club previously confirmed their player was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived.

The match was abandoned as a result of the incident.

The news has rocked the football scene across the country, including in Worksop.

SJR Worksop boss Andrew Guest said: "It’s any clubs worse nightmare what’s happened, but most of all thoughts must go out to the boys parents, can’t imagine what they’re going through.

“I’m certain they’ll get support from all the football community.

“It reiterates that we must do everything we can to keep children and adults safe to ensure things like this don’t happen again.

“Only yesterday we had a club committee meeting discussing these types of things and what we can do better as club.

“Rest in peace young man.”

Worksop Town FC said on social media: “Heartbreaking news. Rest in peace Dylan Rich.”

The FA said it is "deeply saddened" by the "tragic news".

A statement read: "We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time.

"We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.

"We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time."