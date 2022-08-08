Food hygiene ratings given to 27 Bassetlaw establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 8th August 2022, 12:44 pm

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Central Bark at Buildings At, Clumber Park Stables, Clumber Lane, Clumber Park; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Our Eastern Dreamz at Great North Road, Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Thai Bowl at 15 Grove Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Piccolo Espresso Bar at 130 Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Woodshed at Clumber Park Lodges, Clumber Lane, Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Saffron at 5 Ryton Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Worksop Masonic Hall limited at Masonic Hall, 33 Potter Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 2, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Potato Oven Retford Ltd at 35 Churchgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: The Elms Hotel at The Elms Hotel And Car Park, London Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: Imperial Tea Rooms at Csd Computer Centre, 25 The Square, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Tiger Bar & Kitchen at 30 Park Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Clumber Park Hotel and Spa at Clumber Park Hotel, Blyth Road, Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Town Street, South Leverton, Nottinghamshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs Limited at 20 Park Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Mallard at Worksop Station, Carlton Road, Worksop; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms, Main Street, Clarborough, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Styrrup Hall Golf and Country Club at Styrrup Hall Golf Course, Main Street, Styrrup, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Cuckney Cricket Club at Cuckney Cricket Ground, Langwith Road, Cuckney, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Jug and Glass at Jug And Glass Inn, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Grey Horse Inn at The Cross, Carlton In Lindrick, Nottinghamshire; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Mandarin Palace at 42-44 Eastgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Dawsons Fish & Chips at 97-99 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Saucy Pizza Co at 102 Carolgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 7, Spa Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: JM's Fish Chips & Diner at 27 West Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8

• Rated 2: Heaven of Chinese Cuisine at 93 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on June 28

