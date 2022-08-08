Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Central Bark at Buildings At, Clumber Park Stables, Clumber Lane, Clumber Park; rated on August 2

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to food establishments in Bassetlaw.

• Rated 5: Our Eastern Dreamz at Great North Road, Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Thai Bowl at 15 Grove Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Piccolo Espresso Bar at 130 Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Woodshed at Clumber Park Lodges, Clumber Lane, Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Saffron at 5 Ryton Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Worksop Masonic Hall limited at Masonic Hall, 33 Potter Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 2, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Potato Oven Retford Ltd at 35 Churchgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: The Elms Hotel at The Elms Hotel And Car Park, London Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: Imperial Tea Rooms at Csd Computer Centre, 25 The Square, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Tiger Bar & Kitchen at 30 Park Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Clumber Park Hotel and Spa at Clumber Park Hotel, Blyth Road, Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Town Street, South Leverton, Nottinghamshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs Limited at 20 Park Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Mallard at Worksop Station, Carlton Road, Worksop; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms, Main Street, Clarborough, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Styrrup Hall Golf and Country Club at Styrrup Hall Golf Course, Main Street, Styrrup, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Cuckney Cricket Club at Cuckney Cricket Ground, Langwith Road, Cuckney, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Jug and Glass at Jug And Glass Inn, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Grey Horse Inn at The Cross, Carlton In Lindrick, Nottinghamshire; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Mandarin Palace at 42-44 Eastgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Dawsons Fish & Chips at 97-99 Gateford Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Saucy Pizza Co at 102 Carolgate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 7, Spa Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: JM's Fish Chips & Diner at 27 West Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on July 8