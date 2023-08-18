1 . Robin Hood Festival goes to war

The fourth weekend of the popular Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest Country Park promises to be action-packed. For a host of re-enactment groups are planning to stage the Wars Of The Roses of the 15th century between supporters of the royal houses of Lancaster and York. On Saturday and Sunday, expect jousting and archery as dozens of knights recreate famous, bloody battles. Visitors can also find out what medieval life was like because a Middle Age village is to be set up in the ancient oak woodland. Photo: Submitted