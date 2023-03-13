The authority joined communities in 56 other countries as part of the international celebration, which this year spread the message ‘Forging a sustainable and peaceful common feature’.

The theme combines the active commitment of member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, so as to secure a better future for young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.

Councillor Madelaine Richardson, Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council said: “Each year, people from many different locations come together to fly a Commonwealth Flag in order to symbolise the partnership between the Commonwealth members and recognise their collaboration to achieve shared goals.

"It is a privilege and honour to be able to take part in this event and see Bassetlaw involved in Commonwealth Day.”

Two flag raising ceremonies took place in Worksop and Retford on Monday March 13.

In Worksop, Chairman of the Council, Coun Madelaine Richardson, read the Commonwealth Affirmation at the Old Market Square. She was joined by the Worksop Priory Church of England Primary Academy School Choir.