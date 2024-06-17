Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green fingered garden lovers came from far and wide to visit a vibrant flower festival at a Worksop community centre.

The Oasis Community Centre in Kilton hosted the 'Festival of Flowers' showcasing the spectacular floral displays that have been created by staff and volunteers.

Steve Williams, Oasis Community Centre manager, said: "Since the Oasis Community Church took over a derelict youth club building without roof or windows and an abandoned recreation field they have been creating a lovely community garden full of colour and surprises.

"From early in January there were snowdrops and aconites, then crocus beds and early miniature iris flowers, but by the time of the Festival the 2 acre Oasis Gardens was full of stunning Daffodils, Narcissi, Crown Imperials, Hyacinths and Tulips of so many varieties.

One of the displays at the Festival of Flowers at the Oasis Community Centre

"From the species beds, cutting beds to the borders and rockeries the Gardens were teaming with life and colour thanks to the hundreds of people who have lovingly planted over the years and the generous funders who have funded the gardens projects.”

Every year the centre hosts community bulb planting days in the Autumn with more than £2,000 of Spring bulbs, with funding from their win in the People's Project. The centre received the £70,000 Lottery boost from the National Lottery funding as part of The People’s Projects scheme last year.

Along with open gardens days supporting other charities, to a Butterfly and Bug Ball' the Oasis team welcomed people of all ages at the festival that took place throughout April and May.

Festival of flowers at Oasis Community Centre

Steve said: “With cream teas, flower fairies, laughing children, birds singing, fruit trees, happy people in blossom the garden festival was a great success. Everyone who came was amazed at what this small charity have achieved.”

The Oasis Community Gardens have been featured on BBC Gardener's World, in magazines like 'Garden News' and have won awards like the 'green Flag' award; the 'RHS Bees Needs' award; the 'It's Your Neighbourhood' Award; 'Cultivation Street' awards; 'Green Church Times' award and the 'Centre for Social Justice award'.