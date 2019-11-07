The environment agency has warned that flooding is expected in Worksop town centre, and incident response staff are on the scene.

River levels have risen at the Worksop gauge at the River Ryton as a result of heavy rainfall.

River Ryton

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

Areas most at risk are Worksop town Ccntre, including Ryton Street, Central Avenue and the Shireoaks.

Incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area, as rain continues to fall.

Motorists are advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.