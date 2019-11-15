Flooding chaos closes more than 20 roads in Nottinghamshire- full list

More than 20 Nottinghamshire roads have been closed after hours of heavy rain in the county last night caused flooding.
Nottinghamshire County Council updated the list this morning (Friday, November 15).
Old London Road, West Drayton
Blackstope Lane, Retford
Ford Lane, Caunton
Appleton Gate, Newark
Chapel Lane, Farndon
Grove Lane, Retford
Main Road, Hockerton
Main Street, Normanton on Soar
Gordon Road, Abbey Circus, West Bridgford
220/224 Northend Cottage, Tollerton Lane, Tollerton
Blind Lane, Oxton
Tinker Lane, Gurton, Newark
Goosedale Lane, Moor Road, Bestwood
Woodborough - Road Closure Scheme
Nottingham Road - Road Closure Scheme (off Westgate past Minster School), Southwell
Watnall Road, Hucknall
Ton Lane, Lowdham
Bracebridge, Cheapside, Worksop
A617, Centenary Avenue (likely to remain closed until midday Friday 15 November), Rainworth
Mill Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield