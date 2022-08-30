Flexible on demand bus service officially launches in Retford and Ollerton

Nottsbus On Demand is a new bus service being trialled in the villages around Retford, Olllerton and Newark. An evening service is also being launched in Mansfield.

The new service will replace the current 136, 190, 195, 200, 330, 332, 333, 334, and 335 bus routes.

However, unlike these traditional services, Nottsbus On Demand does not have a fixed route or follow a timetable.

Nottsbus On Demand has launched.

Instead, the buses can travel anywhere between bus stops and designated points within the operating zones, where there is not already a scheduled bus service running.

Passengers will be able to choose when they would like to travel by booking their journey through an easy-to-use app or on the telephone.

The proposals for the new service offer an opportunity to deliver measurable improvements in public transport, that also supports the council’s environmental ambition to become carbon neutral in all our activities by 2030.

When passengers are ready to travel, they simply book the bus to pick them up from their nearest bus stop or designated point. Smart technology will then match their journey with other customers travelling in the same direction, so they can be picked up along the way.

Passengers can also pay in the app or on the bus and concessionary fare users can still travel free after 9.30am. The service will also connect passengers to other bus services if they are travelling out of the on-demand bus zones.

Nottsbus On Demand buses will operate in the North and South Ollerton Zones Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 7pm. These zones cover the villages around Retford, Ollerton and Newark.

An evening service is also being trialled in Mansfield on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 7.30pm and midnight.

Councillor Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We are very pleased to bring on demand buses to Nottinghamshire residents.

“We hope that this new service will offer residents a reliable, affordable and greener way to travel.

“By giving passengers the choice as to when they want to travel, we are also able to offer them greater flexibility with their travel plans.

“In areas that are currently serviced by a two hourly bus service, such as Wellow, Egmanton and Caunton, residents will be able to enjoy more frequent bus travel. And because our buses will not follow a fixed route, they will provide a new transport option in those areas that are not currently served by our bus network.”

Jonathan Hampson, head of UK partnerships at Via Transportation, said: “Via Transportation is thrilled to partner with the Nottinghamshire County Council to launch Nottsbus On Demand, an equitable, efficient, and sustainable transportation solution.

“Tech-enabled public transport services are revolutionising the access to mobility for rural communities across the UK, and Nottsbus On Demand will provide a vital link between the local community and jobs, healthcare, and educational opportunities.

"We look forward to continuing our work with local authorities around the UK to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to public transport.”