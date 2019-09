Firefighters from Worksop were called to a flat fire in Worksop which turned out to be a false alarm.

The crews attended the incident in Osberton View, Worksop, at around 12.30am this morning (Saturday, September 21).

Osberton View, Worksop

This was a false alarm but firefighters gave medical attention to one male casualty before the arrival of East Midlands Ambulance Service.