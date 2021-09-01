On Friday (Aug 27), Olivia was seen smiling away with her mum and nanny as they each cleaned up the rubbish that had been left in their favourite woodland spot in Gateford.

Over lockdown, little Olivia had been pointing out the rubbish spoiling the beautiful pond, and after Olivia’s nanny bought her a special kit containing a mini litter-picker and a hi-vis it didn’t take long for her to get them outside filling bin bags.

Five-year-old Olivia received her own litter picking kit from her nanny

The three generations managed to fill three bags of rubbish in two hours, collecting broken beer bottles, cans, sweet wrappers and bags of dog poo that had been discarded in the woods.

Mum, Clare Henderson, said: “Olivia was just so pleased to be helping nature, she says she wants to help the animals and make our woodland prettier, so that's why we did it.

“Her father and I are so proud of her. She’s our little star and she’s already asked when we can go back out again.”

The five-year-old, who goes to Gateford Park Primary School, is setting an excellent example for her two-year-old brother.

“This area is so beautiful,” Clare said. “We've got to look after it if we don't, we're gonna lose it. I'd hate to think that any of the animals around here got caught up in some of the litter that other people I'd left it out.