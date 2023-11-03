News you can trust since 1895
Five-star hygiene ratings for five Bassetlaw food outlets

New five-star food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Bassetlaw food outlets by the Food Standards Agency.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
The five are:

Valerie's at Aurora Wellbeing Centre at The Old Library And Museum, Memorial Avenue, Worksop.

The Secret Garden Herbal Cafe at Middletons Yard, Potter Street, Worksop.

Five Bassetlaw food outlets have been award a five-star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Getty ImagesFive Bassetlaw food outlets have been award a five-star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Getty Images
Retford Golf Club Ltd at land within The Grounds Of, Retford Golf Club Limited, Brecks Road, Retford.

Retford FC Juniors (Cafe) at Retford Football Club, Babworth Road, Retford.

Taco Bell at Unit 2, Harland Way, Worksop.

