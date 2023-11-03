Five-star hygiene ratings for five Bassetlaw food outlets
New five-star food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Bassetlaw food outlets by the Food Standards Agency.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The five are:
Valerie's at Aurora Wellbeing Centre at The Old Library And Museum, Memorial Avenue, Worksop.
The Secret Garden Herbal Cafe at Middletons Yard, Potter Street, Worksop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Retford Golf Club Ltd at land within The Grounds Of, Retford Golf Club Limited, Brecks Road, Retford.
Retford FC Juniors (Cafe) at Retford Football Club, Babworth Road, Retford.
Taco Bell at Unit 2, Harland Way, Worksop.