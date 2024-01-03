3 . Introduction to pottery

If finding new hobbies is one of your New Year's resolutions, why not head over to the Harley Gallery at Welbeck to take part in a weekly course that introduces pottery to beginners. It begins this Friday (10 am to 12.30 pm) and runs for six weeks, with each session teaching different ways to hand-build with clay. The course costs £150 in total. Photo: Submitted