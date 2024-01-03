The first weekend of 2024 is almost upon us. So, after all the excitement of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, what are we to do with ourselves?
January is traditionally a quiet month for events and entertainment, but we’ve still managed to unearth a list of 15 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.
Don’t let the weather put you off family visits to places such as Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, White Post Farm and Hardwick Hall.
But much of the focus is on indoor events, with interesting exhibitions and displays to catch up on at Mansfield Museum, the Harley Gallery at Welbeck and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.
Panto season is still in full swing too, thanks to not-to-be-missed shows at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, Retford’s Majestic Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse.
Before you set off for your chosen destination, don’t forget to check the venue’s website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!
1. Beauty, beast and Les Battersby!
Remember Les Battersby and his family (pictured) from the TV soap, 'Coronation Street'? Well, Bruce Jones, the actor who played Les until 2007, is one of the stars of this year's panto at Retford's Majestic Theatre. 'Beauty And The Beast' runs from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday and also features singer and musician Chris Maloney, of 'The X Factor' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' fame, and Retford's own panto favourite, Stuart Earp. Photo: Submitted
2. Fun trail at Sherwood Forest
This Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 3 pm) represents the last chance to join a fun family trail at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe. 'The Sheriff Who Stole Christmas' follows the Major Oak trail and challenges families to find hidden clues in the forest as part of a mission to stop the sheriff stealing the magic of the festive season. Trail sheets cost just £3.50. Photo: Submitted
3. Introduction to pottery
If finding new hobbies is one of your New Year's resolutions, why not head over to the Harley Gallery at Welbeck to take part in a weekly course that introduces pottery to beginners. It begins this Friday (10 am to 12.30 pm) and runs for six weeks, with each session teaching different ways to hand-build with clay. The course costs £150 in total. Photo: Submitted
4. Adults-only panto at the Acorn
The kids have had their fun. Now it's time for an adults-only panto at Worksop's Acorn Theatre! The production company, Far Out Theatre, returns, funnier, ruder and weirder than ever, with 'Yeehaw!', a show billed as "a fairytale for grown-ups". It's time to saddle up and ride 'em, cowgirl, with the two hour, 30 minutes show taking to the stage this Friday and Saturday (7.30 pm). Photo: Submitted