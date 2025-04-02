First look at new recovery space near Worksop running weekly services and support

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
A new recovery space has opened at Langwith for the community, featuring a weekly schedule filled with social engagement and support.

Rhubarb Farm has launched the ‘Recovery Space,’ a new and welcoming hub for the community.

This facility is located in the heart of Langwith at The Old Caretakers House, Langwith Parish Hall, on Portland Road.

This safe and inclusive space provides support, activities, and community connection in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment.

Funded by Derbyshire Council as part of the GRID (Growing Recovery in Derbyshire) network, The Recovery Space aims to address a critical gap in services by offering an alternative to traditional recovery models.

Although the new space will assist those struggling with or affected by substance use, it also offers additional services throughout the week.

Services include a community pantry, therapeutic arts and crafts, and various social engagement sessions from Monday to Friday.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/RhubarbFarmCIC.

The site will operate a community pantry, therapeutic arts and crafts, and various social engagement sessions from Monday to Friday. Support for drug and alcohol issues will be available every Thursday.

1. Recovery

The site will operate a community pantry, therapeutic arts and crafts, and various social engagement sessions from Monday to Friday. Support for drug and alcohol issues will be available every Thursday. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This is one of many community initiatives that Rhubarb Farm has been involved with over the years.

2. Support

This is one of many community initiatives that Rhubarb Farm has been involved with over the years. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This space is for everyone, open five days a week. The aim is to offer alternatives to conventional recovery models for individuals seeking support, stability, and a safe environment.

3. Safe space

This space is for everyone, open five days a week. The aim is to offer alternatives to conventional recovery models for individuals seeking support, stability, and a safe environment. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Pictured: Ben Sofield from Rhubarb Farm. The motto for the service was "TACO 'Bout Recovery," as free tacos were provided to those who attended the launch event.

4. TACO 'Bout Recovery

Pictured: Ben Sofield from Rhubarb Farm. The motto for the service was "TACO 'Bout Recovery," as free tacos were provided to those who attended the launch event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice