Firefighters from Staveley have rescued an adult who was trapped in a child's swing at a Clowne play area.

Crews were called to Recreation Close at about 4pm yesterday (September 15) to rescue the adult, who was cut from the swing using pedal cutters.

The play area, on Recreation Close, Clowne.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Staveley fire crews were called to a person stuck in a child's swing on Recreation Close, Clowne.

"Crews used small tools and a pedal cutter to release the individual."