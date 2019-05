Firefighters have issued advice to a Creswell resident after putting out a fire.

The crew from Clowne attended a household rubbish fire on Elmton Road.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "This was household rubbish in fire, which firefighters extinguished with one hose reel jet for safety.

"Advice given to responsible person regarding controlled burning."

Firefighters attended the fire at 6.41pm on Monday, May 20.