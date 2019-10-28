Fire service issues warning to Nottinghamshire motorists about driving in flood waters

Fire service issue a warning to motorists to not drive through flooded roads.

READ MORE: Mansfield foodbank's plea for volunteers in run up to busy festive season

The fire service say they will not come out to help vehicles stuck in flooded roads

The fire service say they will not come out to help vehicles stuck in flooded roads

A spokesperson for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire Control said: "We are still continuing to receive calls this morning from people who have driven into flood water and got stuck.

"If you see road closed signs and/or flooded roads, please do not attempt to drive through it. We will attend for life risk only, not to recover vehicles from water."

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire County Council launching new service to help addicts