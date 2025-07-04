Fire crews tackle large blaze at forest in Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
Firefighters from Worksop and other parts of Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire have been working through the night to tackle a large blaze.

Crews were called to the Carlton Forest area of Worksop where the fire, which involved multiple outbuildings, had spread to a number of trees, at around 7pm on Thursday, July 3.

Blyth Road was closed in both directions while they worked to put out the fire.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: “Huge thanks to our friends over at South Yorkshire Fire and Derbyshire FRS for their support at this incident, as well as our police and ambulance colleagues.”

Crews left the sight at around 7am today (Friday, July 4).

Another Facebook post said: “Our crews have now left the fire in Worksop which left some devastating damage.

“We’ll be carrying out an investigation into how the fire started this morning.”

